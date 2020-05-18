Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern Warrior of the Week

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    05.18.2020

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Wyvern Warrior Team of the Week is our Chaplain Corps. The Chaplain Corps is comprised of strong spiritual leaders and resiliency builders who are happy to serve Airmen and their families.
    The team’s many innovations allowed them to continue to serve Airmen throughout the COVID-19 lockdown. In adherence to Italian decrees, the Chaplain Corps held virtual presentations, added several programs and provided many resources to ensure they were able to meet the spiritual needs of Airmen.
    Whether it was developing a virtual marriage enrichment seminar or weekly fireside chats, Aviano’s Chaplain Corps is putting in loads of time and effort to guarantee they do as much as possible for Wyvern Nation.
    Aviano Air Base
    Chapel
    Aviano
    31FW

