Wyvern Warrior of the Week

The Wyvern Warrior Team of the Week is our Chaplain Corps. The Chaplain Corps is comprised of strong spiritual leaders and resiliency builders who are happy to serve Airmen and their families.

The team’s many innovations allowed them to continue to serve Airmen throughout the COVID-19 lockdown. In adherence to Italian decrees, the Chaplain Corps held virtual presentations, added several programs and provided many resources to ensure they were able to meet the spiritual needs of Airmen.

Whether it was developing a virtual marriage enrichment seminar or weekly fireside chats, Aviano’s Chaplain Corps is putting in loads of time and effort to guarantee they do as much as possible for Wyvern Nation.

Thank you for all you do!

