A B-1B Lancer flies with Norwegian F-35s during a training mission for Bomber Task Force Europe, May 20, 2020. Aircrews from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, took off on their long-range, long-duration Bomber Task Force mission to conduct interoperability training with our allies and partners and strengthen our steadfast partnerships. (Courtesy photo by Royal Norwegian Air Force)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 07:25
|Photo ID:
|6216107
|VIRIN:
|200520-F-F3253-001
|Resolution:
|1920x840
|Size:
|39.35 KB
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-1s integrate with Norwegian F-35s, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT