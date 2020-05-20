B-1s integrate with Norwegian F-35s

A B-1B Lancer flies with Norwegian F-35s during a training mission for Bomber Task Force Europe, May 20, 2020. Aircrews from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, took off on their long-range, long-duration Bomber Task Force mission to conduct interoperability training with our allies and partners and strengthen our steadfast partnerships. (Courtesy photo by Royal Norwegian Air Force)

