Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-1s integrate with Norwegian F-35s

    B-1s integrate with Norwegian F-35s

    NORWAY

    05.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    A B-1B Lancer flies with Norwegian F-35s during a training mission for Bomber Task Force Europe, May 20, 2020. Aircrews from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, took off on their long-range, long-duration Bomber Task Force mission to conduct interoperability training with our allies and partners and strengthen our steadfast partnerships. (Courtesy photo by Royal Norwegian Air Force)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 07:25
    Photo ID: 6216107
    VIRIN: 200520-F-F3253-001
    Resolution: 1920x840
    Size: 39.35 KB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1s integrate with Norwegian F-35s, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Europe
    F-35
    B-1
    USGSC
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Noway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT