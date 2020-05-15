WIESBADEN, Germany -- Private 1st Class Ashley La Chance, 529th Military Police Company, stands in front of a police car May 15, 2020, at the police station on Clay Kaserne. U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden military police remain ready and postured to assist, protect and defend. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the military police here have remained capable of providing professional law enforcement and force protection to the USAG Wiesbaden community. The USAG Wiesbaden Directorate of Emergency Services, 529th Military Police Company, 549th Military Police Company and 525th Military Working Dog Detachment work together to ensure the community remains safe and protected.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 04:23
|Photo ID:
|6216030
|VIRIN:
|200515-A-DN968-662
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MPs work together to protect, defend garrison, by Emily Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
