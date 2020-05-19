The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) awarded cooperative agreements to establish two new University Research Alliances (URAs); these alliances are part of the countering-weapons of mass destruction (CWMD) and improvised threat networks mission.



Graphic by Catherine Pitts

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 16:14 Photo ID: 6215296 VIRIN: 200519-D-BA011-001 Resolution: 3300x1623 Size: 1.94 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DTRA to Award $51.5 Million to University Research Alliances, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.