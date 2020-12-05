This week we will honor those who served in the Korean War. The war was between North Korea, with the support of China and the Soviet Union and South Korea with the support of the United States. We honor the sacrifices of the 5.8 million Americans who served in the U.S. armed forces during the three-year period of the Korean War, from June 25, 1950 to July 27, 1953. Today, we say, “Thank You” to all of our Korean War veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Cpl. Shayla Wells)
