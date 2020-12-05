Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Korean War

    The Korean War

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Shayla Wells 

    II MEF Information Group

    This week we will honor those who served in the Korean War. The war was between North Korea, with the support of China and the Soviet Union and South Korea with the support of the United States. We honor the sacrifices of the 5.8 million Americans who served in the U.S. armed forces during the three-year period of the Korean War, from June 25, 1950 to July 27, 1953. Today, we say, “Thank You” to all of our Korean War veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Cpl. Shayla Wells)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 16:56
    Photo ID: 6215265
    VIRIN: 200512-M-FI861-1000
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 758.58 KB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    TAGS

    veteran
    korea
    korean
    honor
    remember
    sacrifice
    war
    1950
    II MIG

