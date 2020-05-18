Goodfellow Visual Documentation May 18

A playground sits empty on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 18, 2020. Due to COVID-19 most public facilities altered hours or closed to prevent the spread of the pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seraiah Wolf)
