    Goodfellow Visual Documentation May 18

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Seraiah Wolf 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    A playground sits empty on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 18, 2020. Due to COVID-19 most public facilities altered hours or closed to prevent the spread of the pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seraiah Wolf)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 15:27
    Photo ID: 6215232
    VIRIN: 200518-F-IK439-1002
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow Visual Documentation May 18, by SrA Seraiah Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCFHP2020

