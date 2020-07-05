Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    See-through masks benefit depot personnel

    PA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2020

    Photo by Thomas Robbins 

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    Left to right, Keith Knecht tests the effectiveness of a new see-through mask while he talks to Ryan Bash and Gregory Sabol about mission requirements. Sabol and Bash are machinists who work alongside coworkers in the Systems Integration and Support Directorate’s Machining Branch to provide warfighters with quality parts. The machinists are also part of Tobyhanna Army Depot’s deaf and hard of hearing workforce.

    deaf
    hard of hearing
    Tobyhanna Army Depot
    Team Tobyhanna
    lip reading
    see-through masks

