See-through masks benefit depot personnel

Left to right, Keith Knecht tests the effectiveness of a new see-through mask while he talks to Ryan Bash and Gregory Sabol about mission requirements. Sabol and Bash are machinists who work alongside coworkers in the Systems Integration and Support Directorate’s Machining Branch to provide warfighters with quality parts. The machinists are also part of Tobyhanna Army Depot’s deaf and hard of hearing workforce.
