CFAS Construction Continues during COVID

SASEBO, Japan (May 19, 2020) – Keiichi Hirano and Yuichi Ogawa, both civil engineers assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East Public Works department Sasebo, supervise a water pump at a construction site onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo May 19, 2020. Both wear masks and practice physical distancing as preventive measures against COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jasmine Ikusebiala)

