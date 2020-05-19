SASEBO, Japan (May 19, 2020) – Keiichi Hirano and Yuichi Ogawa, both civil engineers assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East Public Works department Sasebo, supervise a water pump at a construction site onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo May 19, 2020. Both wear masks and practice physical distancing as preventive measures against COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2020 01:51
|Photo ID:
|6214347
|VIRIN:
|200519-N-CA060-0013
|Resolution:
|4661x3329
|Size:
|664.19 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CFAS Construction Continues during COVID, by SA Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
