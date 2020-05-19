Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAS Construction Continues during COVID

    CFAS Construction Continues during COVID

    JAPAN

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (May 19, 2020) – Keiichi Hirano and Yuichi Ogawa, both civil engineers assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East Public Works department Sasebo, supervise a water pump at a construction site onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo May 19, 2020. Both wear masks and practice physical distancing as preventive measures against COVID-19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 01:51
    Photo ID: 6214347
    VIRIN: 200519-N-CA060-0013
    Resolution: 4661x3329
    Size: 664.19 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Construction Continues during COVID, by SA Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    cfas
    construction
    COVID-19 prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT