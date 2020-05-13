Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Air National Guard aircraft from the 176th Wing at JBER honored frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with a flyover May 13 in Eagle River, Palmer and Wasilla.

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    Alaska Air National Guard Loadmasters aboard a HC-130J Combat King II observe an HH-60 Pave Hawk as it prepares for an aerial refueling. The 176th Wing conducted the first of the flyovers for Alaska. The Salute to Alaska flyovers were an approved training mission and part of the Air Force Salutes initiative designed to show appreciation to the heroes around the world battling the pandemic, and to lift morale in communities across America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Granado/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2020 20:39
    Photo ID: 6214226
    VIRIN: 200513-N-MK318-0012
    Resolution: 4300x3072
    Size: 1012.67 KB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Air National Guard aircraft from the 176th Wing at JBER honored frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with a flyover May 13 in Eagle River, Palmer and Wasilla., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wings and Blades of Hope

    TAGS

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    176th Wing
    COVID-19
    Air Force Salutes

