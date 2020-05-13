Alaska Air National Guard aircraft from the 176th Wing at JBER honored frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with a flyover May 13 in Eagle River, Palmer and Wasilla.

Alaska Air National Guard Loadmasters aboard a HC-130J Combat King II observe an HH-60 Pave Hawk as it prepares for an aerial refueling. The 176th Wing conducted the first of the flyovers for Alaska. The Salute to Alaska flyovers were an approved training mission and part of the Air Force Salutes initiative designed to show appreciation to the heroes around the world battling the pandemic, and to lift morale in communities across America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Granado/Released)

Date Taken: 05.13.2020
Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US