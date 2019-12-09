Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIA factory, John Deere explore additive manufacturing collaboration

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2019

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. - Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center's Advanced and Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence meets with John Deere's Technical Innovation Center Sept. 17 to discuss printing two prototypes to test the feasibility of John Deere expanding their additive manufacturing processes to include production. This partnership will assist both parties in expanding their additive manufacturing knowledge and processes.
    Due to the proximity, the availability of the latest technology, and the additive manufacturing capabilities in one location, the Rock Island Arsenal provides a unique partnership opportunity not available in the private sector. (Courtesy photo)

