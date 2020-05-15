This map image displays the search patterns conducted by the Coast Guard during a search for a boater that went missing May 15, 2020. The boater reportedly went missing after his boat capsized. U.S. Coast Guard photo
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2020 09:38
|Photo ID:
|6212477
|VIRIN:
|200515-G-HU058-1000
|Resolution:
|1254x1296
|Size:
|736.36 KB
|Location:
|DELAWARE CITY, DE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard searches for missing boater near Delaware City, Delaware, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
