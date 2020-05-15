Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard searches for missing boater near Delaware City, Delaware

    DELAWARE CITY, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    This map image displays the search patterns conducted by the Coast Guard during a search for a boater that went missing May 15, 2020. The boater reportedly went missing after his boat capsized. U.S. Coast Guard photo

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard searches for missing boater near Delaware City, Delaware, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Air Station Atlantic City
    Capsized
    ASAC
    missing boater

