This map image displays the search patterns conducted by the Coast Guard during a search for a boater that went missing May 15, 2020. The boater reportedly went missing after his boat capsized. U.S. Coast Guard photo

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 05.17.2020 09:38 Photo ID: 6212477 VIRIN: 200515-G-HU058-1000 Resolution: 1254x1296 Size: 736.36 KB Location: DELAWARE CITY, DE, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard searches for missing boater near Delaware City, Delaware, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.