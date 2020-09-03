Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMRDC supporting COVID-19

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Research and Materiel Command

    SPC Taylor Wolik, Medical Laboratory Specialist with the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, performs a diagnostic assay at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases field laboratory site at Fort Detrick, Md. USAMRIID provides specialized training to members of the 1st AML in conducting diagnostic assays to detect the presence of coronavirus and other biological agents in clinical or environmental samples.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 19:13
    Photo ID: 6142784
    VIRIN: 200309-A-OU321-001
    Resolution: 3872x2592
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    1st AML
    USAMRIID
    USAMRDC
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

