USAMRDC supporting COVID-19

SPC Taylor Wolik, Medical Laboratory Specialist with the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, performs a diagnostic assay at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases field laboratory site at Fort Detrick, Md. USAMRIID provides specialized training to members of the 1st AML in conducting diagnostic assays to detect the presence of coronavirus and other biological agents in clinical or environmental samples.

