Deployed siblings reunite halfway around the world

U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Tim Greer, left, medical department head for Coastal Riverine Squadron-1 Forward, meets with his brother, Capt. Christopher Greer, staff judge advocate, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, 11 Feb. 2020. The Greer brothers are from Wilmington, Delaware, and were deployed with each other for about eight months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy)

