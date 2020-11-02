Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Deployed siblings reunite halfway around the world

    Deployed siblings reunite halfway around the world

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.11.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Tim Greer, left, medical department head for Coastal Riverine Squadron-1 Forward, meets with his brother, Capt. Christopher Greer, staff judge advocate, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, 11 Feb. 2020. The Greer brothers are from Wilmington, Delaware, and were deployed with each other for about eight months. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 10:07
    Photo ID: 6142052
    VIRIN: 200211-F-LF886-1005
    Resolution: 6801x4533
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed siblings reunite halfway around the world, by MSgt Brok McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Deployed siblings reunite halfway around the world

    TAGS

    siblings
    Africom
    Horn of Africa
    brothers
    brothers-in-arms
    US Africa Command
    Camp Lemmonier
    serving together
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT