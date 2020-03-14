A Department of Health employee trains New York Army National Guard Soldiers to register people on iPads at a drive-through COVID-19 Mobile Testing Center in Glenn Island Park, New Rochelle, Mar. 14, 2020. Members of the Army and Air National Guard from across several states have been activated under Operation COVID-19 to support federal, state and local efforts.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 19:28
|Photo ID:
|6141378
|VIRIN:
|200314-Z-XK819-0020
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|NEW ROCHELLE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers Briefed at COVID-19 Testing Site, by SPC Michael Bezares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT