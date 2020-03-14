Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Briefed at COVID-19 Testing Site

    NEW ROCHELLE, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2020

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bezares 

    138th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Department of Health employee trains New York Army National Guard Soldiers to register people on iPads at a drive-through COVID-19 Mobile Testing Center in Glenn Island Park, New Rochelle, Mar. 14, 2020. Members of the Army and Air National Guard from across several states have been activated under Operation COVID-19 to support federal, state and local efforts.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 19:28
