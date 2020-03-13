Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Health Protection Conditions

    Health Protection Conditions

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Graham Snodgrass 

    Army Public Health Center

    Military community members can use the Health Protection Condition levels outlined in the APHC poster to identify specific actions they can take in response to the COVID-19 health threat. (Graphic Illustration courtesy Army Public Health Center)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Health Protection Conditions, your actions will help limit COVID-19 community spread

