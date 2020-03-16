Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VT-35 Receives Towers Award

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (March 16, 2020) -- Training Air Wing 4 Commodore Navy Capt. Kevin Delano, right, presents the Adm. John H. Towers Award to Training Squadron (VT) 35 Commanding Officer Marine Lt. Col. Brian Dennis on behalf of the Order of the Daedalians during a ceremony on the flight line of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, March 16. The award, named for Adm. John H. Towers who was designated a naval aviator in 1911, recognizes squadrons for their commitment to flight safety. VT-35 provides basic and advanced multi-engine training squadron to Navy and Marine Corps aviators. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Jason Patterson/Released) 200316-N-N0436-1001

    Training Squadron 35 Receives Adm. John H. Towers Flight Safety Award

