CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (March 16, 2020) -- Training Air Wing 4 Commodore Navy Capt. Kevin Delano, right, presents the Adm. John H. Towers Award to Training Squadron (VT) 35 Commanding Officer Marine Lt. Col. Brian Dennis on behalf of the Order of the Daedalians during a ceremony on the flight line of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, March 16. The award, named for Adm. John H. Towers who was designated a naval aviator in 1911, recognizes squadrons for their commitment to flight safety. VT-35 provides basic and advanced multi-engine training squadron to Navy and Marine Corps aviators. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Jason Patterson/Released) 200316-N-N0436-1001

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 15:39 Photo ID: 6141151 VIRIN: 200316-N-N0436-1001 Resolution: 3604x2514 Size: 2.54 MB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VT-35 Receives Towers Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.