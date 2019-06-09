For two years Jon Olbert worked at YPG as a test officer while continuing to serve the Army as a U.S. Army Reserve Engineer Officer. His colleagues and supervisors were supportive when he was unexpectedly deployed to the Middle East for 12 months in 2018-19.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2019 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 14:04 Photo ID: 6140975 VIRIN: 190906-O-WH463-639 Resolution: 1634x2447 Size: 507.14 KB Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Technologies and Investments Directorate engineer serves as Soldier and civilian, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.