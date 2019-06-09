Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technologies and Investments Directorate engineer serves as Soldier and civilian

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2019

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    For two years Jon Olbert worked at YPG as a test officer while continuing to serve the Army as a U.S. Army Reserve Engineer Officer. His colleagues and supervisors were supportive when he was unexpectedly deployed to the Middle East for 12 months in 2018-19.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2019
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 14:04
    Photo ID: 6140975
    VIRIN: 190906-O-WH463-639
    Resolution: 1634x2447
    Size: 507.14 KB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technologies and Investments Directorate engineer serves as Soldier and civilian, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army reserves
    YPG

