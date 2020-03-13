The Army Medical Command’s COVID-19 hotline will provide access to trusted resources and respond to questions.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 12:09
|Photo ID:
|6140854
|VIRIN:
|200313-O-KQ948-936
|Resolution:
|1200x630
|Size:
|194.07 KB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Information Hotline, by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT