International Space Station Lunar transit

The flight path of the International Space Station (ISS) during a Lunar transit is seen in a stacked photo as observed from southern New Jersey, March 14, 2020. The ISS is currently manned by Expedition 62 members NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka. This photo has been cropped to focus on the moon and ISS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

