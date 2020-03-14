Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    International Space Station Lunar transit

    International Space Station Lunar transit

    ABSECON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    The flight path of the International Space Station (ISS) during a Lunar transit is seen in a stacked photo as observed from southern New Jersey, March 14, 2020. The ISS is currently manned by Expedition 62 members NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka. This photo has been cropped to focus on the moon and ISS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 09:41
    Photo ID: 6140674
    VIRIN: 200314-Z-NI803-0001
    Resolution: 1336x891
    Size: 270.3 KB
    Location: ABSECON, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Space Station Lunar transit, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Transit
    Photo Illustration
    Sky
    ISS
    NASA
    Space
    International Space Station
    Moon
    Space Station
    Lunar
    Stacked
    Expedition 62

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT