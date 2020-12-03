Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bowker and Greenberg promoted to sergeant major

    BORDENTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard

    New Jersey Army National Guard Master Sgt. Jack Bowker’s sons attach his sergeant major’s rank during his promotion ceremony at the Joint Military and Family Assistance Center, Bordentown, N.J., Mar. 12, 2020. During the ceremony, Bowker and 1st Sgt. Paul Greenberg were promoted to the rank of sergeant major. Bowker is assigned to the 117th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion while Greenberg is with the 1-102nd Cavalry Squadron. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bowker and Greenberg promoted to sergeant major, by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Promotion
    Guard
    New Jersey Army National Guard
    U.S. Army
    USA
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard
    NJARNG
    NJNG

