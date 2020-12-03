New Jersey Army National Guard Master Sgt. Jack Bowker’s sons attach his sergeant major’s rank during his promotion ceremony at the Joint Military and Family Assistance Center, Bordentown, N.J., Mar. 12, 2020. During the ceremony, Bowker and 1st Sgt. Paul Greenberg were promoted to the rank of sergeant major. Bowker is assigned to the 117th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion while Greenberg is with the 1-102nd Cavalry Squadron. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 09:38 Photo ID: 6140667 VIRIN: 200312-Z-AL508-1012 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.65 MB Location: BORDENTOWN, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bowker and Greenberg promoted to sergeant major, by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.