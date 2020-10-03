Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF-72 Concludes Royal Australian Navy FCP 2020

    AUSTRALIA

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Seaman Thomas higgins 

    Patrol Squadron 45

    200307-N-SR472-0001 AUSTRALIA (Mar. 07, 2020)
    Patrol Squadron (VP) 45 sailors pose for a photo with members of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAFF) During the Australian navy’s Fleet Certification Period (FCP) 2020. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas A. Higgins)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    RAAF
    U.S. NAVY
    CTF72
    RAN
    VP45
    FCP

