U.S. Army Spc. Deja Arline, a unit supply specialist assigned to the 222nd Chemical Company, 104th Military Police Battalion, 53rd Troop Command, hands out books to members of the community during Operation COVID-19 at the Martin Luther King Community Center, New Rochelle, New York, March 13, 2020. Members of the Army and Air National Guard from across several states have been activated under Operation COVID-19 to support federal, state and local efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Glenn Brennan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.15.2020 15:59 Photo ID: 6139996 VIRIN: 200313-Z-ZC480-0006 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.87 MB Location: NEW ROCHELLE, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York National Guard Soldiers Serve in the Hard-hit COVID-19 Containment Zone, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.