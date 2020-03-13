NY National Guard supports efforts to contain COVID-19

New York Army National Guard Soldiers distribute food to local residents in New Rochelle, N.Y. on MMarch 13, 2020 as part of New York's efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 in the area. New York National Guard soldiers were providing food to residents who could not get to the local store because of closures in thearea. ( U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Major Patrick Cordova)

