    NY National Guard supports efforts to contain COVID-19

    NEW ROCHELLE, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Soldiers distribute food to local residents in New Rochelle, N.Y. on MMarch 13, 2020 as part of New York's efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 in the area. New York National Guard soldiers were providing food to residents who could not get to the local store because of closures in thearea. ( U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Major Patrick Cordova)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 11:11
    Location: NEW ROCHELLE, NY, US 
    New York Air National Guard
    New York
    disease
    New York National Guard
    logisitics
    containment
    supplies
    New York Army National Guard
    Westchester
    New Rochelle
    sanitizer
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    containent

