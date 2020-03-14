Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Troop Reenlistment in Thailand

    CAMP BHAN DAN LAN HOI, THAILAND

    03.14.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Lawrence Broadnax 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Ryan King, Delta Company Commander, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division administers the oath of enlistment to Spc. JaQuan Jenkins, quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer, also from the regiment March 14, 2020 at Camp Bhan Dan Lan Hoi, Kingdom of Thailand. Jenkins said, “I reenlisted to serve and make my country better to not only become a better Soldier, but to also better the Soldiers around me.”(U.S. Army photo by: Pfc. Lawrence Broadnax

    Date Taken: 03.14.2020
    Date Posted: 03.14.2020 03:07
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Troop Reenlistment in Thailand, by PFC Lawrence Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3IBCT
    25ID
    3/4 CAV
    NoneBetter
    Hanuman Guardian 20
    HG20
    Prepared & Loyal!

