D-Troop Reenlistment in Thailand

Capt. Ryan King, Delta Company Commander, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division administers the oath of enlistment to Spc. JaQuan Jenkins, quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer, also from the regiment March 14, 2020 at Camp Bhan Dan Lan Hoi, Kingdom of Thailand. Jenkins said, “I reenlisted to serve and make my country better to not only become a better Soldier, but to also better the Soldiers around me.”(U.S. Army photo by: Pfc. Lawrence Broadnax

