    AF,USMC increase readiness in USINDOPACOM

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, graduate from the U.S. Marine Corps Enlisted Professional Military Education Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar at Marine Corps Base Hawaii Chapel March 13, 2020. This marks the first time Airmen have participated in the two week leadership course. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 21:14
    Photo ID: 6139207
    VIRIN: 200313-F-DT029-006
    Resolution: 828x1096
    Size: 272.74 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF,USMC increase readiness in USINDOPACOM, by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

