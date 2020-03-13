AF,USMC increase readiness in USINDOPACOM

U.S. Airmen assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, graduate from the U.S. Marine Corps Enlisted Professional Military Education Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar at Marine Corps Base Hawaii Chapel March 13, 2020. This marks the first time Airmen have participated in the two week leadership course. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
