    New hard card eases on post access for Gold Star Families

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Photo by G. Anthonie Riis 

    Fort Knox

    A new survivor’s access policy allows qualified family members to obtain a survivor access card, which enables them to get through a gate more easily and travel on post without an escort to attend events and take advantage of authorized services and facilities.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 16:26
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New hard card eases on post access for Gold Star Families, by G. Anthonie Riis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Gold Star
    survivor
    SOS
    Army Community Service
    Douglas Gabram
    VCC
    AIE
    Anthonie Riis
    Jamie Desrochers
    Army Automated Installation Entry system
    next-of-kin
    Survivor Outreach Support
    survivor’s access card
    Jeanette Hack
    Visitors Control Center

