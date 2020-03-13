A new survivor’s access policy allows qualified family members to obtain a survivor access card, which enables them to get through a gate more easily and travel on post without an escort to attend events and take advantage of authorized services and facilities.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 16:26
|Photo ID:
|6138948
|VIRIN:
|200313-D-BX964-002
|Resolution:
|576x601
|Size:
|185.99 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New hard card eases on post access for Gold Star Families, by G. Anthonie Riis, identified by DVIDS
New hard card eases on post access for Gold Star Families
