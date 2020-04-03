HC Next is an Air Force-wide initiative that aims to leaverage the Chaplains Corps to augment the readiness of Airmen and their families through holistic spiritual guidance and leader consel. (U.S. Air Force graphic courtesy of HC/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 15:52
|Photo ID:
|6138913
|VIRIN:
|200304-F-LL123-002
|Resolution:
|3000x1909
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFMC Chaplain Corps recommits to readiness, focuses on HC Next, by Estella Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFMC Chaplain Corps recommits to readiness, focuses on HC Next
LEAVE A COMMENT