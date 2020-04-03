HC Next is an Air Force-wide initiative that aims to leaverage the Chaplains Corps to augment the readiness of Airmen and their families through holistic spiritual guidance and leader consel. (U.S. Air Force graphic courtesy of HC/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 15:52 Photo ID: 6138913 VIRIN: 200304-F-LL123-002 Resolution: 3000x1909 Size: 2.52 MB Location: OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMC Chaplain Corps recommits to readiness, focuses on HC Next, by Estella Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.