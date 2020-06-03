Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Finding good books gets easier thanks to book nook

    Finding good books gets easier thanks to book nook

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Mylene Keil, 9, (left) looks on as Chloe Dunkin, 7, picks out a new book at her neighborhood book nook. (Photo by Angie Thorne, Guardian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 12:09
    Photo ID: 6138530
    VIRIN: 200306-A-NY219-651
    Resolution: 1190x1420
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finding good books gets easier thanks to book nook, by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Finding good books gets easier thanks to book nook

    TAGS

    Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk
    Mylene Keil
    Chloe Dunkin
    Book Nook

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT