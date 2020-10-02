Georgia Power Company representatives Jon Lewis and Heather Cantrell, Georgia Power Company brief Huntsville Center Utility Energy Services Contracting program staff Vick Peltier, Chad Edwards and Brandy Wilkerson during a meeting at Huntsville Center Feb.12. The meeting promoted a cohesive and collaborative project environment for a contract at Warner Robins-Air Logistics Center at Warner Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 10:44
|Photo ID:
|6138429
|VIRIN:
|200215-A-QY194-001
|Resolution:
|3976x2536
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maintaining contracts vital to utility, energy program, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maintaining contracts vital to utility, energy program
LEAVE A COMMENT