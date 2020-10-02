Maintaining contracts vital to utility, energy program

Georgia Power Company representatives Jon Lewis and Heather Cantrell, Georgia Power Company brief Huntsville Center Utility Energy Services Contracting program staff Vick Peltier, Chad Edwards and Brandy Wilkerson during a meeting at Huntsville Center Feb.12. The meeting promoted a cohesive and collaborative project environment for a contract at Warner Robins-Air Logistics Center at Warner Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.

