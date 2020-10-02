Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining contracts vital to utility, energy program

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2020

    Photo by William Farrow 

    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Georgia Power Company representatives Jon Lewis and Heather Cantrell, Georgia Power Company brief Huntsville Center Utility Energy Services Contracting program staff Vick Peltier, Chad Edwards and Brandy Wilkerson during a meeting at Huntsville Center Feb.12. The meeting promoted a cohesive and collaborative project environment for a contract at Warner Robins-Air Logistics Center at Warner Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 10:44
    Photo ID: 6138429
    VIRIN: 200215-A-QY194-001
    Resolution: 3976x2536
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining contracts vital to utility, energy program, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFMC
    Warner Robins Air Force Base
    WR-ALC
    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center
    Huntsville Center Utility Energy Services Contracting

