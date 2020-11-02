Staff Sgt. Marc Susa, USACAT team leader, tries a spoonfull of sauce that is being prepared for an entree during the 2020 Internationale Kochkunst Ausstellung culinary olympics. (U.S. Army photo by Rey Ramon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 10:18 Photo ID: 6138338 VIRIN: 200211-A-JE279-0420 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 26.14 MB Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stuttgart Culinary Olympics, by Reynaldo Ramon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.