Coast Guard halts illegal charters near Hula Bay

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium—Law Enforcement boat crew conducted the boarding of a 26-foot pleasure craft with 12 people aboard operating as an illegal charter March 12, 2020 near Hula Bay, Florida. The vessel's voyage was terminated for the following violations; Violation of 46 C.F.R. 176.100 (a) for not having a valid Certificate of Inspection, Violation of 46 C.F.R. 16.201 for failure to have a drug and alcohol program, Violation of 46 C.F.R. 170.120 for failure to have a valid stability letter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station St. Petersburg)

