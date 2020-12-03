A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium—Law Enforcement boat crew conducted the boarding of a 26-foot pleasure craft with 12 people aboard operating as an illegal charter March 12, 2020 near Hula Bay, Florida. The vessel's voyage was terminated for the following violations; Violation of 46 C.F.R. 176.100 (a) for not having a valid Certificate of Inspection, Violation of 46 C.F.R. 16.201 for failure to have a drug and alcohol program, Violation of 46 C.F.R. 170.120 for failure to have a valid stability letter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station St. Petersburg)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2020 08:49
|Photo ID:
|6138189
|VIRIN:
|200312-G-G0107-643
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard halts illegal charters near Hula Bay, by PO2 David Micallef, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT