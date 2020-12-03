Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard halts illegal charters near Hula Bay

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Micallef 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium—Law Enforcement boat crew conducted the boarding of a 26-foot pleasure craft with 12 people aboard operating as an illegal charter March 12, 2020 near Hula Bay, Florida. The vessel's voyage was terminated for the following violations; Violation of 46 C.F.R. 176.100 (a) for not having a valid Certificate of Inspection, Violation of 46 C.F.R. 16.201 for failure to have a drug and alcohol program, Violation of 46 C.F.R. 170.120 for failure to have a valid stability letter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station St. Petersburg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 08:49
    Photo ID: 6138189
    VIRIN: 200312-G-G0107-643
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard halts illegal charters near Hula Bay, by PO2 David Micallef, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    law enforcement
    illegal charter
    hula bay

