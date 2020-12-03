Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Oklahoma Air National Guardsman killed in Iraq

    Oklahoma Air National Guardsman killed in Iraq

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Leanna Maschino 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Oklahoma Air National Guardsman, Staff Sgt. Marshal Roberts, was killed Wednesday, March 11, 2020, during a rocket attack in Iraq. Roberts served with the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, 138th Fighter Wing, which is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (Courtesy photo by the Roberts family)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 09:08
    Photo ID: 6138172
    VIRIN: 200312-A-NK138-407
    Resolution: 1440x960
    Size: 519.63 KB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Hometown: OWASSO, OK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma Air National Guardsman killed in Iraq, by Leanna Maschino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oklahoma Air National Guardsman killed in Iraq

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Oklahoma Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT