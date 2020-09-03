LTG Jürgen Knappe Visits RMCC and JSCC

Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and Bundeswehr Lt. Gen. Jürgen Knappe, Commander of Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC) and Commanding General of Multination Joint Headquarters Ulm, toured the Regional Movement Coordination Center (RMCC) and the Joint Security Coordination Center (JSCC) March 9th, 2020 at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany to discuss interoperability and mobility between allies and partners, as well as DEFENDER-Europe 20 exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Katelyn Myers)

