    LTG Jürgen Knappe Visits RMCC and JSCC

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Pvt. Katelyn Myers 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command and Bundeswehr Lt. Gen. Jürgen Knappe, Commander of Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC) and Commanding General of Multination Joint Headquarters Ulm, toured the Regional Movement Coordination Center (RMCC) and the Joint Security Coordination Center (JSCC) March 9th, 2020 at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany to discuss interoperability and mobility between allies and partners, as well as DEFENDER-Europe 20 exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Katelyn Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020 07:28
    Photo ID: 6138077
    VIRIN: 200309-A-UK329-0003
    Resolution: 5563x3709
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTG Jürgen Knappe Visits RMCC and JSCC, by PFC Katelyn Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    International
    British
    Interoperability
    U.S.Army
    JSCC
    Bundeswehr
    StrongEurope
    FirstInSupport
    BritishArmy
    Team21
    RMCC
    JointSecurityCoordinationCenter
    BundeswehrArmy
    RegionalMovemnetCoordinationCenter

