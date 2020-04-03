Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Media Event

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Pvt. Katelyn Myers 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Local and international members of the press were invited to partake in a media event March 4, 2020 held at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Participants observed how the Regional Movement Coordination Center (RMCC) and the Joint Security Coordination Center (JSCC) allow the U.S. military to work directly with other militaries, build interoperability, deter potential adversaries, and enhance the skills necessary to cohesively work alongside our allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Katelyn Myers)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.13.2020
    International
    British
    Interoperability
    U.S.Army
    JSCC
    Bundeswehr
    StrongEurope
    FirstInSupport
    BritishArmy
    Team21
    RMCC
    JointSecurityCoordinationCenter
    BundeswehrArmy
    MediaEvent
    RegionalMovemnetCoordinationCenter

