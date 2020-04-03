Local and international members of the press were invited to partake in a media event March 4, 2020 held at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Participants observed how the Regional Movement Coordination Center (RMCC) and the Joint Security Coordination Center (JSCC) allow the U.S. military to work directly with other militaries, build interoperability, deter potential adversaries, and enhance the skills necessary to cohesively work alongside our allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Katelyn Myers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 07:28 Photo ID: 6138076 VIRIN: 200304-A-UK329-0049 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.92 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Media Event, by PFC Katelyn Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.