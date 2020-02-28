Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Time the Air Force swaps out WAPS: A debate

    Time the Air Force swaps out WAPS: A debate

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    The 56th Air and Space Communications Squadron debates against the 65th Airlift Squadron about the elimination of WAPS Testing during Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam's first-ever Oxford style debate Feb. 29, 2020 at the Hollister Auditorium. After 30 minutes, the 65th AS, who was in favor of eliminating WAPS Testing, was crowned victorious. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 21:18
    Photo ID: 6137641
    VIRIN: 200229-F-DT029-037
    Resolution: 4064x2480
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Time the Air Force swaps out WAPS: A debate, by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Time the Air Force swaps out WAPS: A debate

    TAGS

    Hickam AFB
    JBPHH
    debate
    Oxford Style
    WAPS Testing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT