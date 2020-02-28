Time the Air Force swaps out WAPS: A debate

The 56th Air and Space Communications Squadron debates against the 65th Airlift Squadron about the elimination of WAPS Testing during Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam's first-ever Oxford style debate Feb. 29, 2020 at the Hollister Auditorium. After 30 minutes, the 65th AS, who was in favor of eliminating WAPS Testing, was crowned victorious. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

