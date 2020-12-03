This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 20:11 Photo ID: 6137637 VIRIN: 200312-M-M0231-971 Resolution: 4000x2250 Size: 658.74 KB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coronavirus Disease 2019, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.