    Coronavirus Disease 2019

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Communication Directorate       

    This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coronavirus Disease 2019, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coronavirus

