This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 20:11
|Photo ID:
|6137637
|VIRIN:
|200312-M-M0231-971
|Resolution:
|4000x2250
|Size:
|658.74 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coronavirus Disease 2019, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
