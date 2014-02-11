Official portrait of Command Sgt. Maj. William Workley, the first senior enlisted leader of the Ohio National Guard. (Ohio National Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2014
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 07:28
|Photo ID:
|6136628
|VIRIN:
|141102-O-A3542-1339
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|604.93 KB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Hometown:
|CARROLL, OH, US
|Hometown:
|CORTLAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ohio National Guard senior enlisted leader brings traditional Guard perspective to key position, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ohio National Guard senior enlisted leader brings traditional Guard perspective to key position
LEAVE A COMMENT