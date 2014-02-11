Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard senior enlisted leader brings traditional Guard perspective to key position

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Official portrait of Command Sgt. Maj. William Workley, the first senior enlisted leader of the Ohio National Guard. (Ohio National Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2014
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 07:28
    Photo ID: 6136628
    VIRIN: 141102-O-A3542-1339
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 604.93 KB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Hometown: CARROLL, OH, US
    Hometown: CORTLAND, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard senior enlisted leader brings traditional Guard perspective to key position, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Ohio National Guard
    first
    Ohio
    Army
    National Guard
    senior enlisted leader
    Command Sgt. Maj. William Workley

