Captain Jason Geddes is pipped ashore at the conclusion of USS Colorado’s (SSN 788) change of command ceremony that was held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Dealey Center onboard Submarine Base New London in Groton, CT. While at the helm of Colorado Geddes took the Virginia-class attack submarine on her maiden deployment to the European Command Area of Responsibility completing multiple missions vital to national security. Geddes was relieved by Commander Garth Storz at the ceremony. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 13:36
|Photo ID:
|6135862
|VIRIN:
|200306-N-UM744-1003
|Resolution:
|2964x1968
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Colorado Holds Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT