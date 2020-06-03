USS Colorado Holds Change of Command

Captain Jason Geddes is pipped ashore at the conclusion of USS Colorado’s (SSN 788) change of command ceremony that was held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Dealey Center onboard Submarine Base New London in Groton, CT. While at the helm of Colorado Geddes took the Virginia-class attack submarine on her maiden deployment to the European Command Area of Responsibility completing multiple missions vital to national security. Geddes was relieved by Commander Garth Storz at the ceremony. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski)

