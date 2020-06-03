Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Colorado Holds Change of Command

    SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Captain Jason Geddes is pipped ashore at the conclusion of USS Colorado’s (SSN 788) change of command ceremony that was held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Dealey Center onboard Submarine Base New London in Groton, CT. While at the helm of Colorado Geddes took the Virginia-class attack submarine on her maiden deployment to the European Command Area of Responsibility completing multiple missions vital to national security. Geddes was relieved by Commander Garth Storz at the ceremony. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Colorado Holds Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Submarine Base New London
    Change of command
    USS Colorado
    SSN 788

