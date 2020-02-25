Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wright1

    Wright1

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.25.2020

    Photo by Keith Pannell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Taylor Wright, Army spouse and USAG RP DFMWR employee, inflates a kayak at the Baumholder Military Community Aquatics Center. Wright was one of 25 people selected for the Army's Master of Social Work direct commissioning program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 09:56
    Photo ID: 6135528
    VIRIN: 200225-A-VE918-654
    Resolution: 1632x2464
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright1, by Keith Pannell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Baumholder spouse, USAG RP employee earns one of 25 Army direct commissioning slots

    TAGS

    Baumholder
    DFMWR
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    USAG RP
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT