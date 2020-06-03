The 149th Fighter Wing Gunfighters compete in TMD’s Best Warrior Competition.

Senior Airman Sarah Lewis, a member of the 149th Security Forces Squadron, reassembles an M240 light machine gun during the Texas Military Department’s 2020 Best Warrior Competition March 7, 2020, at Camp Swift, Texas. The competition brings together soldiers and airmen from Chile, Czech Republic, the Texas State Guard, Texas Air Guard, and Texas Army National Guard. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Agustin G. Salazar)

