Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Marines with HMH-463 host mishap drill exercise

    U.S. Marines with HMH-463 host mishap drill exercise

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463, stay afloat in the water preparing to be hoisted out with the MH-60R “Sea Hawk” helicopter during the mishap drill exercise on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Mar. 4, 2020. The purpose of the exercise is to make Marines and Sailors more proficient in water rescue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 22:27
    Photo ID: 6134778
    VIRIN: 200304-M-LK264-0036
    Resolution: 1203x677
    Size: 306.28 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with HMH-463 host mishap drill exercise, by LCpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Train
    3rd Battalion
    USMC
    Water Rescue
    Capability
    3/3
    HMH-463
    Hawaii
    3rd Marine Regiment
    U.S. Navy
    MAGTF
    MH-60R “Sea Hawk” Helicopter
    Together
    III MEF
    3rd Radio Battalion
    Enhances
    Mishap drill
    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT