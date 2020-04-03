U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463, stay afloat in the water preparing to be hoisted out with the MH-60R “Sea Hawk” helicopter during the mishap drill exercise on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Mar. 4, 2020. The purpose of the exercise is to make Marines and Sailors more proficient in water rescue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 22:27 Photo ID: 6134778 VIRIN: 200304-M-LK264-0036 Resolution: 1203x677 Size: 306.28 KB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines with HMH-463 host mishap drill exercise, by LCpl Jacob Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.