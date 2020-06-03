IAMD WTI Re-Blue: Surface Fleet WTIs Prepare for Great Power Competition

Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) alumni gathered together in Dahlgren, Va., home of the IAMD WTI program, and conducted the fourth annual WTI Re-Blue event 2-6 March 2020. Alumni meet for an annual week long Re-Blue requalification training, to provide and share critical combat air and missile defense skills and receive additional tactical training developed during the previous year. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Management Specialist Laurie Buchanan / Released)

