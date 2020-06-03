Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    IAMD WTI Re-Blue: Surface Fleet WTIs Prepare for Great Power Competition

    IAMD WTI Re-Blue: Surface Fleet WTIs Prepare for Great Power Competition

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) alumni gathered together in Dahlgren, Va., home of the IAMD WTI program, and conducted the fourth annual WTI Re-Blue event 2-6 March 2020. Alumni meet for an annual week long Re-Blue requalification training, to provide and share critical combat air and missile defense skills and receive additional tactical training developed during the previous year. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Management Specialist Laurie Buchanan / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 18:56
    Photo ID: 6134667
    VIRIN: 200306-N-DD818-0001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IAMD WTI Re-Blue: Surface Fleet WTIs Prepare for Great Power Competition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    IAMD WTI Re-Blue: Surface Fleet WTIs Prepare for Great Power Competition

    TAGS

    warrior
    teacher
    warfighter
    WTI
    Integrated Air and Missile Defense
    IAMD
    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center
    SMWDC
    Warfare Tactics Instructor
    thinker
    lethality and tactical proficiency
    Re-Blue event

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT