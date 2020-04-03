Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Airman awarded ACC Outstanding Company Grade Chaplain Award

    Tyndall Airman awarded ACC Outstanding Company Grade Chaplain Award

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chaplain Capt. Robert Tilley, 325th Fighter Wing chaplain, poses for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 3, 2020. Tilley was recently awarded the Air Combat Command Outstanding Company Grade Chaplain Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020
    Photo ID: 6134597
    VIRIN: 200303-F-YO405-0231
    Resolution: 6011x3207
    Size: 7.76 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall Airman awarded ACC Outstanding Company Grade Chaplain Award, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall Airman awarded ACC Outstanding Company Grade Chaplain Award

