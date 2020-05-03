U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Victoria Munnings, a protocol noncommissioned officer with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force, poses for an environmental portrait as the unit’s Motivator of the Week at Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 5, 2020. According to her leadership, Munnings can be relied upon to accomplish any task no matter the difficulty and excels beyond measure due to her initiative and motivation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Haley McMenamin)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 11:46
|Photo ID:
|6133682
|VIRIN:
|200305-M-DL490-1029
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Motivator of the Week, by LCpl Haley McMenamin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT