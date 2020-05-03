U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Victoria Munnings, a protocol noncommissioned officer with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force, poses for an environmental portrait as the unit’s Motivator of the Week at Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 5, 2020. According to her leadership, Munnings can be relied upon to accomplish any task no matter the difficulty and excels beyond measure due to her initiative and motivation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Haley McMenamin)

