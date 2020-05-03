Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Motivator of the Week

    Motivator of the Week

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Haley McMenamin 

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Victoria Munnings, a protocol noncommissioned officer with II Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force, poses for an environmental portrait as the unit’s Motivator of the Week at Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 5, 2020. According to her leadership, Munnings can be relied upon to accomplish any task no matter the difficulty and excels beyond measure due to her initiative and motivation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Haley McMenamin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 11:46
    Photo ID: 6133682
    VIRIN: 200305-M-DL490-1029
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motivator of the Week, by LCpl Haley McMenamin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    MOTW
    Motivator of the Week
    II MIG
    usmcnews
    IIMIGMOTIVATOR
    IIMEFMOW
    MEF Support Battlion

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT