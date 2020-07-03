Brig. Gen. Howard Geck, commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Hassler, senior enlisted advisor, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC), pose with the rest of their Soldiers during the 103rd ESC's organization day at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 07, 2020. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Dakota Vanidestine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 04:19 Photo ID: 6133271 VIRIN: 200307-A-OS319-248 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.37 MB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 103rd ESC Organization Day: Group Photo, by SPC Dakota Vanidestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.