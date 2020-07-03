Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Sailors take Oath of Enlistment during Idaho Steelheads hockey game on March 7, 2020

    Future Sailors take Oath of Enlistment during Idaho Steelheads hockey game on March 7, 2020

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Daniel A Rachal 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Portland

    LT Kelson Mosier, Officer in Charge of NTAG Portland Boise detachment, administers the Oath of Enlistment to a group of Future Sailors during the first intermission of the Idaho Steelheads match on March 7, 2020 at CenturyLink arena.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 16:41
    Photo ID: 6132916
    VIRIN: 200307-N-OA487-001
    Resolution: 5242x3495
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Sailors take Oath of Enlistment during Idaho Steelheads hockey game on March 7, 2020, by Daniel A Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hockey
    Boise
    recruiter
    Navy
    Idaho
    ECHL
    Future Sailor

