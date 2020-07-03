Future Sailors take Oath of Enlistment during Idaho Steelheads hockey game on March 7, 2020

LT Kelson Mosier, Officer in Charge of NTAG Portland Boise detachment, administers the Oath of Enlistment to a group of Future Sailors during the first intermission of the Idaho Steelheads match on March 7, 2020 at CenturyLink arena.

