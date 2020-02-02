Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Sailors meet with teenagers for cultural exchange in Poland

    SLUPSK, PUERTO RICO

    02.02.2020

    Photo by Lt. Amy Forsythe 

    Naval Support Facility Redzikowo

    SŁUPSK, Poland (Oct. 22, 2019) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo and Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System (AAMDS) Poland participated in a cultural exchange event with local high school students in Słupsk, Poland, Oct. 22, 2019. The Sailors spent about an hour speaking with junior cadets from the Redzikowo School as part of an ongoing effort to build strong community partnerships where the new Navy base is being built. The students wanted to know about life in America and how Sailors like being stationed in Poland. (Photo by U.S. Navy Lt. Amy Forsythe, Public Affairs Officer, Naval Support Facility Redzikowo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 15:25
    Photo ID: 6132783
    VIRIN: 200202-N-AW818-426
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 290.49 KB
    Location: SLUPSK, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Sailors meet with teenagers for cultural exchange in Poland, by LT Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Europe
    Ballistic Missile Defense
    MDA
    Missile Defense Agency
    Poland
    Amy Forsythe
    community relations
    U.S. Navy
    Aegis Ashore
    The Shield
    Redzikowo

