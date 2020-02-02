U.S. Sailors meet with teenagers for cultural exchange in Poland

SŁUPSK, Poland (Oct. 22, 2019) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo and Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System (AAMDS) Poland participated in a cultural exchange event with local high school students in Słupsk, Poland, Oct. 22, 2019. The Sailors spent about an hour speaking with junior cadets from the Redzikowo School as part of an ongoing effort to build strong community partnerships where the new Navy base is being built. The students wanted to know about life in America and how Sailors like being stationed in Poland. (Photo by U.S. Navy Lt. Amy Forsythe, Public Affairs Officer, Naval Support Facility Redzikowo)

