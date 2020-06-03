Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Project Management Flight makes MHAFB better for everyonen/a

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Kobialka 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 366th Financial Acquisition Squadron’s contracting department has added a Project Management Flight that helps streamline the contracting process by assigning experts from each squadron to work for the contracting department. (courtsey photo)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 11:46
    Photo ID: 6132377
    VIRIN: 200306-F-MM641-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Project Management Flight makes MHAFB better for everyonen/a, by A1C Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Project Management Flight makes MHAFB better for everyone

    contracting

