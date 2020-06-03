New Project Management Flight makes MHAFB better for everyonen/a

The 366th Financial Acquisition Squadron’s contracting department has added a Project Management Flight that helps streamline the contracting process by assigning experts from each squadron to work for the contracting department. (courtsey photo)

