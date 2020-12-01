Tech. Sgt. Taylor Landry, 41st Aerial Port Squadron special handler, poses for a photo in the 41st APS building at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Jan. 12, 2019. Landry deployed to Qatar in 2018 where his taskings intermittently involved the transporting of human remains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2020 16:09
|Photo ID:
|6131558
|VIRIN:
|200112-F-KV687-1004
|Resolution:
|780x554
|Size:
|126.67 KB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tech. Sgt. Taylor Landry, by SrA Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
