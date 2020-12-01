Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tech. Sgt. Taylor Landry

    Tech. Sgt. Taylor Landry

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Taylor Landry, 41st Aerial Port Squadron special handler, poses for a photo in the 41st APS building at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Jan. 12, 2019. Landry deployed to Qatar in 2018 where his taskings intermittently involved the transporting of human remains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 16:09
    Photo ID: 6131558
    VIRIN: 200112-F-KV687-1004
    Resolution: 780x554
    Size: 126.67 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech. Sgt. Taylor Landry, by SrA Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT