Chief Master Sgt. Charles R. Gaffney, Jr. Award winner

Master Sgt. Robbie Kinman (center), 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion shop supervisor, poses for a photo with Col. Jeff Van Dootingh (left), 403rd Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Amanda Stift (right), 403rd Wing command chief, during a Commander’s Call Feb. 8 at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Kinman was awarded the 10th annual Chief Master Sgt. Charles R. Gaffney Award for 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill)

