    Chief Master Sgt. Charles R. Gaffney, Jr. Award winner

    KEESLER AFB, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Robbie Kinman (center), 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion shop supervisor, poses for a photo with Col. Jeff Van Dootingh (left), 403rd Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Amanda Stift (right), 403rd Wing command chief, during a Commander’s Call Feb. 8 at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Kinman was awarded the 10th annual Chief Master Sgt. Charles R. Gaffney Award for 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 16:02
    Photo ID: 6131519
    VIRIN: 200208-F-FC081-1029
    Resolution: 780x521
    Size: 177.52 KB
    Location: KEESLER AFB, MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Charles R. Gaffney, Jr. Award winner, by SSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler AFB
    Military
    mission
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing
    Biloxi MS
    Shelton Sherrill
    FC081

