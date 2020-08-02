Master Sgt. Robbie Kinman (center), 803rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion shop supervisor, poses for a photo with Col. Jeff Van Dootingh (left), 403rd Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Amanda Stift (right), 403rd Wing command chief, during a Commander’s Call Feb. 8 at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Kinman was awarded the 10th annual Chief Master Sgt. Charles R. Gaffney Award for 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelton Sherrill)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2020 16:02
|Photo ID:
|6131519
|VIRIN:
|200208-F-FC081-1029
|Resolution:
|780x521
|Size:
|177.52 KB
|Location:
|KEESLER AFB, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sgt. Charles R. Gaffney, Jr. Award winner, by SSgt Shelton Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT